Combat Machines From the Bulgarian and U.S. Armies Were on Display in Sofia Today
Combat Machines from armies of Bulgaria and the United States were on display today in the area of the Georgi S. Rakovski Military Academy in the capital, reported BNT.
The technique passed through the territory of Bulgaria, as it will participated in a joint study in Macedonia afterwards.
More than 100 visitors were in the military academy by noon.
The American machines that were exposed are part of the second cavalry regiment and they were monitored by the military police for safety during the exhibition in Sofia.
The main message of the soldiers was: "We are your friends and we work to make peace, you must not be afraid of us."
