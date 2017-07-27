Combat Machines From the Bulgarian and U.S. Armies Were on Display in Sofia Today

Business | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Combat Machines From the Bulgarian and U.S. Armies Were on Display in Sofia Today bnt

Combat Machines from armies of Bulgaria and the United States were on display today in the area of the Georgi S. Rakovski Military Academy in the capital, reported BNT.

The technique passed through the territory of Bulgaria, as it will participated in a joint study in Macedonia afterwards.

More than 100 visitors were in the military academy by noon.

The American machines that were exposed are part of the second cavalry regiment and they were monitored by the military police for safety during the exhibition in Sofia.

The main message of the soldiers was: "We are your friends and we work to make peace, you must not be afraid of us."

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: U.S forces, military, exhibition
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria