School Year in Bulgaria - Now - One Week Longer

There аre important changes for all students. The school year will now be one week longer. This concerns children between 1 to 11 grade, reported NOVATV.

The idea of the Bulgarian Ministry of Education is to make holidays a little longer, and that will replace the last school day.



The concrete proposal is for children from 1st to 4th grade to go to school on 7 June 2018 instead of 30 May.

From 5th to 7th grade, the last school day will be June 22, and for the children from 8th to 11th grade the last bell will be beaten in July. All students from 12th grade will end school on May 16th.

The project is also about from when the holidays will be started.

From October 28 to November 1 will be the autumn school break. For Christmas, children will not be learning from December 23 to January 7 including. The spring holiday will be from March 31 to April 9