Last Working Day Before the Summer Vacation of Bulgarian MPs will be on July 28

Bulgaria: Last Working Day Before the Summer Vacation of Bulgarian MPs will be on July 28

After two business days  Bulgarian MPs will go on a long summer vacation until the  mid-September. A total of 34 days is their official summer holiday, reported iNews.

The last working day of the parliament will be on Friday - 28 July.

According to the Rules of the National Assembly, during the summer they rest throughout the whole month of August.

This, of course, can be changed by a decision of the parliament.

The autumn parliamentary session will be officially launched on September 1 with speeches and priorities from the leaders of the parliamentary groups.

 

