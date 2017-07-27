Last Working Day Before the Summer Vacation of Bulgarian MPs will be on July 28
After two business days Bulgarian MPs will go on a long summer vacation until the mid-September. A total of 34 days is their official summer holiday, reported iNews.
The last working day of the parliament will be on Friday - 28 July.
According to the Rules of the National Assembly, during the summer they rest throughout the whole month of August.
This, of course, can be changed by a decision of the parliament.
The autumn parliamentary session will be officially launched on September 1 with speeches and priorities from the leaders of the parliamentary groups.
