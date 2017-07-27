Three Tons of Contraband Tobacco Detained at the Port of Burgas
Three tons of smuggled tobacco for shisha were detained by customs officers at the port of Burgas, reports Darik.
According to the initial information the goods amount to BGN 1 million. The container that arrived at the port was from Dubai. The information given to the customs authorities was that there was furniture inside, however an x-ray inspection showed uncharacteristic density of the content in it.
After further inspection it became clear that apart from the furniture there were 3000 boxes of tobacco for shisha.
