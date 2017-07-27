Three Tons of Contraband Tobacco Detained at the Port of Burgas

Crime | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 14:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Three Tons of Contraband Tobacco Detained at the Port of Burgas Archive

Three tons of smuggled tobacco for shisha were detained by customs officers at the port of Burgas, reports Darik.

According to the initial information the goods amount to BGN 1 million. The container that arrived at the port was from Dubai. The information given to the customs authorities was that there was furniture inside, however an x-ray inspection showed uncharacteristic density of the content in it.

After further inspection it became clear that apart from the furniture there were 3000 boxes of tobacco for shisha.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: contraband, tobacco, shisha
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria