HBO Announces 5-Part Miniseries on Chornobyl Accident
HBO says production will begin next year on a miniseries about the Chornobyl nuclear disaster, according to TimesColonist.
The five-part series will star Jared Harris as a Soviet scientist tapped by the Kremlin to investigate the accident.
The series will dramatize the events of the 1986 Ukrainian nuclear catastrophe that resulted in widespread radioactive fallout. Thirty people were killed and more than 100,000 had to be relocated.
HBO announced at the Television Critics Association's summer meeting on Wednesday that production on "Chornobyl" is set to begin in Lithuania in spring of 2018.
