EU Announces New Emergency Support for Greek Refugee Crisis

The European Commission announced a new emergency support package for Greece Thursday to help it deal with the refugee crisis that has seen tens of thousands of migrants and refugees stuck in the country, Ekathimerini writes.



The ?209 million-euro (USD 243 million) package includes a EUR 151 million program to help refugee families rent accommodation in Greek cities and provide them with money in an effort to help them move out of refugee camps, EU officials said during a visit to Athens.



The Commission said the new funding more than doubles the emergency support extended to Greece for the refugee crisis, bringing it to a total of EUR 401 million. The rental project is in cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and will provide 22,000 rental places with the aim of increasing the number of refugees living in rented apartments to 30,000 by the end of the year, including 2,000 places on Greek islands.



A parallel scheme worth EUR 57.6 million will provide refugees and asylum seekers with monthly cash stipends distributed through cash-cards for expenses such as transport, food and medication.