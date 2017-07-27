Bansko Will Host The International Jazz Festival 2017 in August

Society » CULTURE | July 27, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bansko Will Host The International Jazz Festival 2017 in August pixabay.com

At the beginning of August in the jazz capital of the Balkans - Bansko, we will  be able again to hear some of the most talented musicians. The Bansko International Jazz Festival has already become a traditional celebration of music. However, the year 2017 is special because  the festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary, reported BGNES.

According to the words of all music fans, the Jazz Festival in Bansko is the biggest summer musical event in Bulgaria dedicated to jazz music.

The program of the anniversary edition of this year features styles and groups presenting almost all strands of the genre. Festival visitors will be able to hear groups and performers from Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy, USA, Switzerland and Macedonia.

The good news for all is that thanks to the support of First Investment Bank the concerts are with free entrance and will start from 5 August at 19:00 at the ''Nikola Vaptsarov Square'' in Bansko. 

Tags: Jazz festival, Bansko, music
