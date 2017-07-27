Same-sex Relations Continue to be Criminalized in 72 Countries

July 27, 2017
Same-sex Relations Continue to be Criminalized in 72 Countries

In 72 countries around the world same-sex relations continue to be outside the law, while in 45 of them are seen as a crime. In 9 countries same-sex relations could lead to a death sentence and in dozens could lead to prison.

This shows the annual report of the International association of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals and intersexuals (ILGA), cited by the British Guardian.

Death sentences for same sex activities exist in Iran, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen as well as parts of Somalia. According to the research the harshest countries are in South and East Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

Meanwhile 120 countries have declared homosexual relations as legal. However not all of them can be perceived as liberal. For example there is a law in Russia which forbids homosexual propaganda.

Recently Germany passed a law for same-sex marriages and it is expected to be in power later this year. As of now according to the ILGA report 26 countries allow adoption by same-sex couples. 

Tags: lgbt. human rights
