Bulgarian government adopts declaration in support of good neighbor agreement with Macedonia. reported BGNES.

206 MPs voted in favor, there’s no MPs against or abstained.

‘’One big thank you’’, said the Prime Minister of the Parliamentary Tribune immediately after the vote on the declaration.

A declaration in support of the forthcoming signature of the good neighbor agreement between Bulgaria and Macedonia was adopted unanimously at the Bulgarian National Assembly.

The motives for the declaration are that the Republic of Bulgaria was the first country which recognized the independence of the Republic of Macedonia on 15 January 1992 and that the Republic of Macedonia occupies a specific place in the policy of the Republic of Bulgaria in the context of Southeastern Europe given economic and cultural ties.

The Bulgarian MPs pointed out that the document will lay a solid foundation for the relations between the two countries and will benefit their citizens.

They also voiced hopes that the document will be signed in line with the preliminary arrangements between Sofia and Skopje.

The fact that this declaration received unanimous support means that the Bulgarian political parties can unite under important national priorities, Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva commented.

During an interview on bTV, earlier today, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has said, that ‘’the friendship treaty envisages a joint committee of historians and other public figures to interpret authentic historical sources in order to overcome misunderstandings’’



The treaty is also an opportunity for Macedonia to open a new chapter in its own history, she added.