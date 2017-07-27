12 Terrorist Attacks were Prevented in Russia in 2017
During the first half of 2017 there 13 registered plans for terrorist attacks in Russia and 12 of them were prevented in an early stage of preparation. This was announced by the first deputy of the General prosecutor of the Russian Federation Alexander Buxman, reports AFP.
According to the data provided by him throughout the first six months of the year the number of crimes linked to terrorism has declined by 14% while the cases of financial support and recruitment of joining terrorist organizations has risen by 60%
