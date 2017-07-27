12 Terrorist Attacks were Prevented in Russia in 2017

World | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 13:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 12 Terrorist Attacks were Prevented in Russia in 2017 Source: Pixabay

During the first half of 2017 there 13 registered plans for terrorist attacks in Russia and 12 of them were prevented in an early stage of preparation. This was announced by the first deputy of the General prosecutor of the Russian Federation Alexander Buxman, reports AFP.

According to the data provided by him throughout the first six months of the year the number of crimes linked to terrorism has declined by 14% while the cases of financial support and recruitment of joining terrorist organizations has risen by 60%

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, terrorism, data
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria