Code Orange Weather Alert for 8 Districts in Bulgaria
Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 13:53| Views: | Comments: 0
NIMH
Code Orange for intensive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and possible hail is in force for 8 districts in the country on July 27, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
The warning applies for Russe, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Kardzhali and Smolyan.
