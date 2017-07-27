New Scandal Broke Out in Parliament on the Case with NDK

Bulgaria: New Scandal Broke Out in Parliament on the Case with NDK

A real scandal broke out in the National Assembly on the case "National Palace of Culture".

Tasko Ermenkov from the Bulgarian Socialist Party accused Dimitar Glavchev (GERB) - of undemocracy behaviour, and the ruling party on the other hand  - that they want to hide what happened with the National Palace of Culture.

Meanwhile, the day in Parliament began with a protest in front of the building against Roma crime.

