'Danube Bridge 2' is Temporarily Closed
Closure of Danube Bridge 2 for prophylaxis, informs NOVA.
From 9:00 am this morning until 11:00 pm, the Vidin - Calafat route will be temporarily suspended for all types of vehicles.
