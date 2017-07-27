'Danube Bridge 2' is Temporarily Closed

Bulgaria: 'Danube Bridge 2' is Temporarily Closed peika.bg

Closure of Danube Bridge 2 for prophylaxis, informs NOVA.

From 9:00 am this morning until 11:00 pm, the Vidin - Calafat route will be temporarily suspended for all types of vehicles.

