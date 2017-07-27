Bulgarian PM Asks for Support From MPs on the Signing of the Friendship Treaty with Macedonia

The National Assembly will vote on a declaration on the signing of the Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation Treaty between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia.

In the four-point text is written that Parliament appreciated the Macedonian efforts to finalize the treaty and expects the signing to be done as agreed. Parliament is ready to ratify the draft agreement as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva also arrived for the vote in the National Assembly.

‘’It is better to have a stable Macedonia’’, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told the Parliament, and asked for support to a declaration on the signing of the friendship treaty with Macedonia.’’

He asked for a mandate to sign the treaty. Macedonia should be stable and people there should have a perspective for NATO and the EU, Borisov further said.

Leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Kornelia Ninova, commented that the Neighborhood Treaty and the Declaration which are going to be adopted are historic for Bulgaria.