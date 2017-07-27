Macron Meets Rihanna and Bono

The American singer Rihanna was accepted by French President Emmanuel Macron in the Elysée Palace. She said that the one hour conversation was "incredible". Reports BGNES.

During this meeting, the star asked for funding for the Global Partnership for Education. This is an association that struggles to provide children with education in developing countries, to which Rihanna is an ambassador since 2016.

"I had an amazing meeting with the President and the First Lady. They were incredibly welcoming", said on leaving the palace, the Barbados-born music star. She is actively involved in various non-governmental organizations working on education. Harvard has honored her this year for her active humanitarian work.

"I was very impressed and inspired by his leadership qualities. We talked about education globally. We will announce important things in September, and in October we will be working more in Africa. This year is a year of education, "Rihanna said.

An invitation to the Elysée Palace came after a message in Twitter, which Rihanna addressed to the French president asking him if France would commit to the Global Partnership for Education Foundation, which she is a spokesman for. She sent such messages to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudo, to Argentine President Mauriceio Macri and to Angela Merkel's spokesman Stefan Seibert. In September 2016, a similar message from Rihanna was given to the then president of France, François Hollande. But he was content to respond with the promise of sending a detailed answer. This week, Macron and his wife also welcomed singer Bono, who also asked the French president to engage in humanitarian aid for education and informed him about the aims of his education foundation, One.

The French president has confirmed that he wants to increase French development aid by 0.55% of GDP by 2022, which is about EUR 3 billion more than the current EUR 9.4 billion. For 2017, however, the government wants to reduce this aid by more than 140m euros.