London is Planning to Play a Bigger Part in Asia after Brexit

Britain plans to play a larger role in Asia after leaving the European Union, including sending aircraft carriers to the region. This was stated by British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with an Australian newspaper. Reports BGNES.

The diplomat, who was one of the people who supported the Brexit campaign, said that this gave his country the opportunity to rethink its international role while continuing to maintain close relations with its European partners.

"We will be more committed to the Asian-Pacific region and more devoted to Australia," he said. "People want a commitment from a country that sticks to the rule-based international system," the minister added.

After the annual meeting of British and Australian Defense and Foreign Ministers, Johnson added that one way in which his country would strengthen its presence in the region is by supporting freedom of navigation. "One of the first things we will do with the two new huge aircraft carriers we have just built is to send them on a shipping operation in this region," Johnson said. Johnson's statement came after British Defense Minister Michael Fallon pledged to build the next fleet of Australian warships, with Spain and Italy also competing for the construction of the nine warships.

Earlier this year, Australia presented its new USD 89 billion shipbuilding strategy, which is the country's largest naval investment in peacetime. The country's actions come as a response to China's efforts to strengthen its status as a regional force through military reinforcement in the South China Sea. "What people need is security and stability. We believe that legal certainty in the South China Sea is of paramount importance, "he added in his interview.

"We do not want to see the militarization of this region. We believe that in order to develop world trade, there must be fairness about how the sea routes will be used, "the minister said. Among the other topics discussed at the ministerial meeting was the one about enhanced economic co-operation following Brexit. Johnson emphasized that Britain's larger military engagement in the region goes hand in hand with an economic treaty.