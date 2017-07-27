Ankara Sends Ambassador Gokce to Guatemala, Hassan Ulusoy Comes to Sofia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 12:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ankara Sends Ambassador Gokce to Guatemala, Hassan Ulusoy Comes to Sofia Source: Wikipedia

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced new ambassadorial appointments by his country. Former Ankara Representative in Sofia Suleyman Gokce will go to Guatemala. Turkey's ambassador to Bulgaria will be Hassan Ulusoy, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The attention in the media about the ambassadors is focused on the personality of Merve Kavakci, who is determined to be the ambassador of Turkey to the Indonesian capital Kuala Lumpur. She was not admitted to parliament in 1999 after she went to swear an oath by a MP with a headscarf.

Kavakci was elected by the Party of Virtue headed by Necmettin Erbakan, who is seen as a predecessor of the now ruling Justice and Development Party. Kavakci was taken away when it was revealed that she had acquired US citizenship without the permission of Ankara before running for the election. Recently, her citizenship was restored by a decision of the Council of Ministers, which was published in the State Gazette on July 3.

 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ambassador. Turkey, appointment
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria