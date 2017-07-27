Ankara Sends Ambassador Gokce to Guatemala, Hassan Ulusoy Comes to Sofia

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced new ambassadorial appointments by his country. Former Ankara Representative in Sofia Suleyman Gokce will go to Guatemala. Turkey's ambassador to Bulgaria will be Hassan Ulusoy, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The attention in the media about the ambassadors is focused on the personality of Merve Kavakci, who is determined to be the ambassador of Turkey to the Indonesian capital Kuala Lumpur. She was not admitted to parliament in 1999 after she went to swear an oath by a MP with a headscarf.

Kavakci was elected by the Party of Virtue headed by Necmettin Erbakan, who is seen as a predecessor of the now ruling Justice and Development Party. Kavakci was taken away when it was revealed that she had acquired US citizenship without the permission of Ankara before running for the election. Recently, her citizenship was restored by a decision of the Council of Ministers, which was published in the State Gazette on July 3.