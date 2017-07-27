Officials Resort to Artificial Rain to Tackle Raging Wildfires in Siberia

Fires have wreaked havoc this summer with Yakutia. Clouds are being spiked with a special compound over remote areas of Yakutia to force rain in forest infernos. Reports Siberia Times.

The skies are cannoned from An-26 planes with silver iodide or liquid nitrogen by forestry fire fighters, provoking 50 minutes of rain across a 30 kilometre area. An 18,000 hectare fire in Viluisky district is being targeted, some 425 kilometres northwest of regional capital Yakutsk. Firefighters are also using explosives to remove obstacles and build mineral lines to block the spread of fires.

Yakutia has some 12 wildfires. Emergency measures are in place in 17 regions and republics in Siberia and the Russian Far East. Locals in many regions say the summer forest fires are are worse each year as temperatures rise.