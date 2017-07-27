Facebook TV is Reportedly Coming this August

Facebook TV is reportedly coming in two weeks, according to Bloomberg.

TV partners are already being asked to submit the first episodes of their "spotlight" shows. These will be inexpensive, five- to 10-minute shows that are owned by the media companies that have partnered with Facebook, with 45 percent of ad revenue going to the latter.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment.

By contrast, Facebook’s future TV content that it plans to launch later on will be 20- to 30-minute shows owned solely by Facebook. Reports TheVerge

