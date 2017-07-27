Bulgaria is Again Among the Most Preferred Destinations for Russian Tourists

Bulgaria is again among the most preferred destinations for Russian tourists

Bulgaria is again among the most preferred destinations for Russian tourists, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said, reports Darik.

At this point the summer season is very successful and preliminary data show an expected growth of between 7 and 10 percent, she reported.

"Russian tour operators observe a sustainable demand for holiday in Bulgaria during this summer season, and our country remains one of the most preferred destinations for family tourism," added Angelkova.

According to her, the statistics for the first five months indicate that more than 71 thousand tourists from Russia visited our country, which is a growth of 6.4 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

Tags: tourism, Russia, Bulgaria
