Small Village near Karnobat has been Evacuated Due to Fire

The fire burned three houses in the Karnobat village of Tserkovski. A firefighter was injured during the fight with the flames after a carrier beam fell on his arm. The 150 inhabitants of the village have been evacuated from their homes, and a mother with a little child has been saved at the last minute. Reported Darik.

She felt the smoke seconds before the flames swallowed her home, Mayor of Karnobat Georgi Dimitrov told Darik.

The fire broke out at 5:00 pm today. According to initial data, the element was caused by purposefully lit stubbles next of the village. The wind blew the flames, and in a few minutes the fire began to crawl through the houses. In order to prevent further damage, the power supply in the village is excluded, added the mayor of Karnobat.

Three fire service cars and protection of the population have arrived at the site. The municipal aquifer is also sent to the epicenter of the fire. Local residents have also been involved in the extinguishing of the flames with handy means like buckets and hoses.