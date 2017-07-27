Small Village near Karnobat has been Evacuated Due to Fire

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 12:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Small Village near Karnobat has been Evacuated Due to Fire Archive

The fire burned three houses in the Karnobat village of Tserkovski. A firefighter was injured during the fight with the flames after a carrier beam fell on his arm. The 150 inhabitants of the village have been evacuated from their homes, and a mother with a little child has been saved at the last minute. Reported Darik.

She felt the smoke seconds before the flames swallowed her home, Mayor of Karnobat Georgi Dimitrov told Darik.

The fire broke out at 5:00 pm today. According to initial data, the element was caused by purposefully lit stubbles next of the village. The wind blew the flames, and in a few minutes the fire began to crawl through the houses. In order to prevent further damage, the power supply in the village is excluded, added the mayor of Karnobat.

Three fire service cars and protection of the population have arrived at the site. The municipal aquifer is also sent to the epicenter of the fire. Local residents have also been involved in the extinguishing of the flames with handy means like buckets and hoses. 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, evacuation, small village
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria