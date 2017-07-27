The Capitalization of Amazon is Over USD 500 Billion

Amazon's capitalization reached USD 502.6 billion, the Financial Times writes.

Except Amazon, with a similar capitalization of over USD 500 billion are only Apple, Microsoft and Google. Since the beginning of 2017, Amazon's market value has increased by $ 146.3 billion.

For comparison, Walmart, the world's largest retail chain, rose by only $ 23 billion to $ 235.4 billion. Today, on this benchmark, it retreats almost twice to its biggest online competitor. For the first time, Amazon has outpaced Walmart just two years ago. Thanks to an increase in the price of its share package, which is about 18%, Amazon President Jeff Bezos is close to Bill Gates in the race for the richest man in the world. Now they are less than $ 1 billion apart. 

