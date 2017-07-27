Four Died in a Plane Crash in the United States

Four Died in a Plane Crash in the United States

A small plane with four people on board has broken down a highway in the US state of Utah, Nova TV reported.

It is assumed that the pilot has attempted an emergency landing on the roadway. The plane was on fire and the four on board died.

The crash has caused a huge traffic jam of several thousand cars and trucks.

The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the cause of the crash that happened shortly after taking off from an airport about 40km from Salt Lake City

