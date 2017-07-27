The Access to Silistar Beach is Blocked Again
Owners and land tenants in Strandzha Nature Park have embraced property that includes the only road to Silistar beach, bTV
Tourists said they had to walk half an hour through the mud to reach the sea. Because of the closed road, cars are left in the woods.The problem has been going on for 10 years now and landowners have been collecting money for parking.
One of them tells bTV that the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water has imposed on him to stop the access of cars to his property and the fines start at BGN 5,000.
The Municipality of Tsarevo explained that in order to have a legitimate parking lot, there must be a master plan, and one is missing.
