Chinese Industry's Profit Rose 19.1 Percent Annually
The profits of Chinese industrial companies rose 19.1% year on year as of June. The information is provided by China's statistical bureau, Reuters reports, quoted by Focus.
For the first half of 2017, industry profits were up 22% over the same period last year.
The total profit for June was $ 107.83 billion, recording a growth of 16.7% compared to May.
