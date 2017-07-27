Chinese Industry's Profit Rose 19.1 Percent Annually

Bulgaria: Chinese Industry's Profit Rose 19.1 Percent Annually Source: Pixabay

The profits of Chinese industrial companies rose 19.1% year on year as of June. The information is provided by China's statistical bureau, Reuters reports, quoted by Focus.

For the first half of 2017, industry profits were up 22% over the same period last year.

The total profit for June was $ 107.83 billion, recording a growth of 16.7% compared to May.

