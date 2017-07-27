A German Military Helicopter Crashed in Mali

A German Military Helicopter Crashed in Mali

Two German soldiers have died in a helicopter crash in northern Mali district, Defense Minister Ursula von der Lahn told reporters today in Berlin, quoted by DPA.

The two-seat helicopter was on the German contingent of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali. The probable cause of the crash is a technical malfunction. About 875 German soldiers participate in a mission in Mali, where radical Islamists are operating from 2012.

helicopter, Mali, incident
