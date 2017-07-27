Rains in the Country Today, Temperatures Will Continue to Decrease

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 11:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Rains in the Country Today, Temperatures Will Continue to Decrease pixabay.com

The temperatures will continue to decrease today, as cold air will move across the country. There will be clouds and rains, in some areas in substantial volume, combined with thunders and sometimes stronger wind.

There are conditions for hails too, announced from National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The wind will be light to moderate from West-Northwest.

Maximum temperatures will reach 22° to 27°.

The rains will continue during the night, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rain, weather, hails, NIMH
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria