Rains in the Country Today, Temperatures Will Continue to Decrease
There are conditions for hails too, announced from National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
The temperatures will continue to decrease today, as cold air will move across the country. There will be clouds and rains, in some areas in substantial volume, combined with thunders and sometimes stronger wind.
The wind will be light to moderate from West-Northwest.
Maximum temperatures will reach 22° to 27°.
The rains will continue during the night, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria.
