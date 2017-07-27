Missed Opportunities and Poor Play in Defense Failed Ludogorets in Israel

Ludogorets is facing an elimination from the Champions League after an unpleasant defeat of 0:2 from Apoel (Beer Sheva) in the first match of the third round of the most commercial club tournament. Reported Sportal.

Nwakaeme scored in the 19th minute, and in 79th Ohana scored a second goal.

The result could have been quite different, but Wanderson did not manage to score from three clear positions. For the serious loss, as a numerical expression, the fault is mainly due to poor defense of the Razgrad players, as the four defenders and the two defensive midfielder made many simple errors.

