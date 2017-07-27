One Killed and Seven People Injured in an Incident at a Fair in Ohio

Society » INCIDENTS | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 10:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: One Killed and Seven People Injured in an Incident at a Fair in Ohio Youtube

One man has died, and seven have been injured in a carousel incident at the opening of a fair in the state of Ohio, the Associated Press reported, citing the fire service.

Witness video shows how the attraction called FireBall swings back and forth like a pendulum and revolves in the air, then hits something and part of the carousel breaks off, throwing the riders on the ground. Five of the victims are in critical condition and two are stable in local hospitals. Ohio Governor John Kasich said he was "terribly saddened by the incident, the loss of human life and injured people at the Ohio Fair".

Kasich has ordered a full investigation of what happened and the closure of all the attractions until further security checks were carried out. The fair continues until August 6th.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ohio, fair, incident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria