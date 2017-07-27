One Killed and Seven People Injured in an Incident at a Fair in Ohio

One man has died, and seven have been injured in a carousel incident at the opening of a fair in the state of Ohio, the Associated Press reported, citing the fire service.

Witness video shows how the attraction called FireBall swings back and forth like a pendulum and revolves in the air, then hits something and part of the carousel breaks off, throwing the riders on the ground. Five of the victims are in critical condition and two are stable in local hospitals. Ohio Governor John Kasich said he was "terribly saddened by the incident, the loss of human life and injured people at the Ohio Fair".

Kasich has ordered a full investigation of what happened and the closure of all the attractions until further security checks were carried out. The fair continues until August 6th.