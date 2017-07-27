U.S Embassy, Sofia: 'Draft Agreement Between Bulgaria and Macedonia is Historic, Forward-Looking Step'
Business | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The U.S. Embassies in Bulgaria and Macedonia welcome the approval of the draft Bulgaria-Macedonia friendship agreement.
The U.S. Embassies in Bulgaria and Macedonia welcome the approval of the draft Bulgaria-Macedonia friendship agreement.
The agreement acknowledges the close ties between the countries and celebrates a will by both sides to enhance cooperation in the interest of their citizens.
Such engagement sets an encouraging example for resolving issues between neighbors and enhances political stability and economic development in the Western Balkans. We commend Bulgaria and Macedonia for this historic, forward-looking step.
- » Bulgaria is Again Among the Most Preferred Destinations for Russian Tourists
- » The Capitalization of Amazon is Over USD 500 Billion
- » Chinese Industry's Profit Rose 19.1 Percent Annually
- » GERB Withdraws Important Amendment to the Judicial Law Limiting Judicial Sector Funding
- » Albanian President: 'We Rely on Bulgaria For Our European Integration'
- » Moody's: The Bulgarian Banking Sector is Improving
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)