U.S Embassy, Sofia: 'Draft Agreement Between Bulgaria and Macedonia is Historic, Forward-Looking Step'

The U.S. Embassies in Bulgaria and Macedonia welcome the approval of the draft Bulgaria-Macedonia friendship agreement.

The agreement acknowledges the close ties between the countries and celebrates a will by both sides to enhance cooperation in the interest of their citizens.

Such engagement sets an encouraging example for resolving issues between neighbors and enhances political stability and economic development in the Western Balkans. We commend Bulgaria and Macedonia for this historic, forward-looking step.

