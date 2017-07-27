Archaeologist Found Extremely Rare Ivory Icon in Burgas

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | July 27, 2017, Thursday // 09:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Archaeologist Found Extremely Rare Ivory Icon in Burgas btv

An extremely rare and precious ivory was found by archaeologists in their work on the Rusokastro medieval fortress near the Black Sea port town in Burgas, reported BNR..

The icon is two-sided with the images of Archangel Gabriel and St.Basil the Great.

The reverse side pictures two crosses – posterior and processional. The images are part of the Annunciation scene.

The finding is wing of triptych used as a traveling altar. The icon will be soon displayed at the Burgas Regional Museum.

Another similar icon was found in Bulgaria in the early 20th century at the excavations of the royal cidatel in the old capital of Veliko Tarnovo.

No more than 15 artefacts of that kind have been discovered globally and some of the greatest museums in the world own them – the Louvre, the British Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of art.

 

 

 

 

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Burgas, archaeologists, icon, ivory, rare
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria