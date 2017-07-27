Archaeologist Found Extremely Rare Ivory Icon in Burgas

An extremely rare and precious ivory was found by archaeologists in their work on the Rusokastro medieval fortress near the Black Sea port town in Burgas, reported BNR..

The icon is two-sided with the images of Archangel Gabriel and St.Basil the Great.

The reverse side pictures two crosses – posterior and processional. The images are part of the Annunciation scene.

The finding is wing of triptych used as a traveling altar. The icon will be soon displayed at the Burgas Regional Museum.

Another similar icon was found in Bulgaria in the early 20th century at the excavations of the royal cidatel in the old capital of Veliko Tarnovo.

No more than 15 artefacts of that kind have been discovered globally and some of the greatest museums in the world own them – the Louvre, the British Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of art.