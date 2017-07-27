International Sports Tournament For People With Disabilities Took Place in Kyustendil
July 27, 2017
An international sports tournament for people with disabilities took place in Kyustendil.
More than 200 participants took part, representing Poland, Turkey, Macedonia and Bulgaria, reported BNT.
The tournament is part of a year-long project run by the “START” association for people with disabilities from Poznan, Poland.
The project aims for the participants from the four different countries to share stories and culture, as well as advice on habits and best practices.
