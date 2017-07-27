Bulgarian Police Officers to Protest in Gotse Delchev
Police protests continue. After Sofia, Varna and Dobrich, police officers will gather in Gotse Delchev.
Protesters insist on raising their salaries this year.
Until tomorrow it will be clear how the BGN 10 million will be allocated for additional payments.
Last year, Bulgarian police officers received twice as much of this.
