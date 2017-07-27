U.S. Lawmakers Reach Deal for Senate Vote on Russia Sanctions

Bulgaria: U.S. Lawmakers Reach Deal for Senate Vote on Russia Sanctions pixabay.com

U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement on Wednesday that paves the way for the U.S. Senate to pass a bill as soon as this week to impose new sanctions on Russia, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said, despite the objections of President Donald Trump's administration, Reuters reports.

Senator Bob Corker, a Republican, said the Senate would move to approve sanctions on Russia and Iran it passed six weeks ago, and North Korea sanctions added to the legislation in the House.


The sanctions package passed the House of Representatives by an overwhelming 419-3 on Wednesday and is expected to garner similar support in the Senate. That would easily overcome a veto by Trump.

