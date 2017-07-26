Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will not play again in 2017 because of an elbow injury, according to BBC Sport.

Former world number one Djokovic, 30, retired injured during his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych on 12 July.

He said then he had suffered an elbow problem for over a year and a half.

"Professionally this is not an easy decision for me, but I'm trying to look at the positive side," said the Serb, who is currently world number four.

In July, Djokovic won the Aegon International in Eastbourne - his 68th title but his first since January.

He suffered a shock defeat by world number 117 Denis Istomin at January's Australian Open, where he was defending champion, and then lost his French Open crown when he was beaten by Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals in June.

Djokovic said he would spend the time building up his fitness and strength, as well as working on areas of his game he felt needed to be improved.