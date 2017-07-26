Novak Djokovic will Not Play Again in 2017

Sports | July 26, 2017, Wednesday // 17:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Novak Djokovic will Not Play Again in 2017 pixabay.com

Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will not play again in 2017 because of an elbow injury, according to BBC Sport.

Former world number one Djokovic, 30, retired injured during his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych on 12 July.

He said then he had suffered an elbow problem for over a year and a half.

"Professionally this is not an easy decision for me, but I'm trying to look at the positive side," said the Serb, who is currently world number four.

In July, Djokovic won the Aegon International in Eastbourne - his 68th title but his first since January.

He suffered a shock defeat by world number 117 Denis Istomin at January's Australian Open, where he was defending champion, and then lost his French Open crown when he was beaten by Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals in June.

Djokovic said he would spend the time building up his fitness and strength, as well as working on areas of his game he felt needed to be improved.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: novak djokovic, sport, tennis, Wimbledon
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria