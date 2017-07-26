Council of Ministers Approved Draft of Friendship Treaty With Macedonia

The government today approved a draft of a friendship and cooperation treaty between Bulgaria and Macedonia, the government’s press office said.

‘’The signing of the Good-Neighbor, Friendship and Cooperation Treaty with Macedonia expresses Bulgaria’s will to build up modern good-neighboring relations, based on European values’’, said PM Boyko Borisov during a sitting of the cabinet which approved the draft todat.

He also pointed out that a new page would be opened in the relations between both countries with the signing of the document, scheduled for August 1st in Skopje, reported BNR.

‘The treaty will be a legally binding document between the two states, settling in a sustainable and stable manner the good-neighboring relations and the striving for the development of cooperation, the expansion of transport connections and communications, participation and absorption of funds as part of regional and cross-border projects, as well as facilitating the contacts between the citizens of the two countries’, Borisov further said.

Among the decisions of the Council of Ministers there are two others concerning Macedonia - for a memorandum of cooperation in the field of natural gas and for building a connection between the two countries, as well as for the construction of the railway line Sofia – Skopje, reported bTV.

