Bulgarian Government Decided: More Bulgarian Troops to be Needed in Afghanistan

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Government Decided: More Bulgarian Troops to be Needed in Afghanistan pixabay.com

From 110 to 160 will increase the number of Bulgarian troops in the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan, the government said today, quoted by bTV.

"The complicated military-political situation in Afghanistan has forced NATO military bodies to reconsider the composition of the forces participating in the mission and to invite participating states to increase their contribution," announced from Dondukov 1.

The announcement states that in the area of the Bulgarian mission there is reconstruction and extension of the facilities and the guard posts will be increased.

The old number of 110 military equipment and technique were determined by a decision of the Council of Ministers of October 2014.

