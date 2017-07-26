The Taliban Captured a Base in Kandahar and Killed 30 Soldiers

World | July 26, 2017, Wednesday // 15:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Taliban Captured a Base in Kandahar and Killed 30 Soldiers Source: iNews.bg

The Taliban killed 30 soldiers in a military base in the southern province of Kandahar. This was announced by a spokesman for the Afghan army, quoted by Reuters.

"Severe fighting is taking place in Afghanistan," said Sedik Esa, spokesman for the 205th Corps in Kandahar. He explained that the Taliban had attacked the base in a neighborhood in the northern part of Kandahar this night and captured it by seizing weapons and cars.

As a result of the fighting, 30 soldiers were killed and some were injured, the agent added.

Chief Commander General Imam Nazar, however, disputed information about the number of people killed. According to him, reinforcement has arrived and the extremists have been pushed away.

The attack comes amid fierce fighting in the country, indicating that the security situation in Afghanistan is worsening. In the first 10 months of last year alone, 6,785 soldiers and police officers were killed. iNews.bg 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: talibans, military base, attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria