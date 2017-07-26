Burgas Municipality Introduces Electrical Bicycles

The citizens and visitors of Burgas will have the opportunity to loan electrical bicycles now. Reports Darik.

The innovation is like an upgrade to the existing loan system of bicycles. Currently the municipality owns 100 bikes and over 200 stops for parking them while the electrical bicycles are just 7 for now. Whether there will be more is to be determined next year after there is analysis of their use and the opinion of the citizens.

Those bikes are available at the following bicycles stands: Seaside station, Bust Station South, Seaside Alley,Seaside Casino and in the following days they will be available at the Panteon and the Seaside Garden.

The electrical bicycles could be loaned for 2 leva an hour and for now it will be only possible with a subscription card as the mobile messaging system is still not operational.

At several spots in the city there will be small repair stations which will have everything necessary for minor fixes like pumping air in the tires.