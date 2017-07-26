Sand Sculptures Festival to Take Place in Burgas

For another year in Burgas will take place the Sand Sculptures Festival 2017. A total of 21 sand sculpture artists from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, Germany, Latvia, Portugal and Russia are displaying their works at the 10th Festival of Sand Figures – Sand Tales – which opened in Ezero (Lake) park in the sea capital of Bulgaria.





According to the Burgas municipality, which is one of the organisers, this will be the largest festival and will last from July to end of September.

Also according to their words it presents the best of previous festival editions. Every sculpture corresponds, thematically, to a previous edition, though each has a new vision, a new story to tell, a fresh emotion to convey, writes the Bulgarian National Television.

5,600 tons of sand went into the making of 50 figures of book and film charakters, combined in a total of more than 20 compositions.

