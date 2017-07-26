The Government will Provide BGN 35.1 Million to Municipalities for Improvement of Infrastructure
The government approved additional expenses and transfers for the 2017 budget for a number of municipalities adding up to BGN 35.1 million. This was announced by Government information service, cited by Focus.
The money will be used primarily for the repair of a municipal street network on the territory of a number of settlements and for the implementation of infrastructure projects in support of the municipal social and housing environment.
There are additional BGN 1.5 million from the Ministry of Healthcare for the purchase of equipment and building structure in cardiology in the invasive cardiology at the hospital of "Silistra"
