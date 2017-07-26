Important Information For Anyone Planning to Travel to East Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 26, 2017, Wednesday // 14:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Important Information For Anyone Planning to Travel to East Bulgaria pixabay.com

There will be roadworks in ''Trakia'' Highway, starting from tonight, 26th of July at 21:00 and ending on 27th of July at 5:00, reported BNT.

The movement of vehicles will be limited in the region of Ihtiman.

Traffic will be redirected to local lanes.

The reasons behind this is the dismantling of a pedestrian bridge over the highway.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trakia highway, roadworks, Ihtiman
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria