Important Information For Anyone Planning to Travel to East Bulgaria
pixabay.com
There will be roadworks in ''Trakia'' Highway, starting from tonight, 26th of July at 21:00 and ending on 27th of July at 5:00, reported BNT.
The movement of vehicles will be limited in the region of Ihtiman.
Traffic will be redirected to local lanes.
The reasons behind this is the dismantling of a pedestrian bridge over the highway.
