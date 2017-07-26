The Whole 'Tsarigradsko Shose' Boulevard has Cracks after Repairs Last Year

The overlay on one of the main boulevards in the capital – 'Tsarigradsko Shose' continues to have cracks, get deformed and fail despite the emergency appliance of bitumen in the early spring. This was reported by the non-profit organization 'Save Sofia' , said BTV.

This January activists alerted the authorities about serious defects in the overlay after BGN 20 million worth of repairs done last year. Back then the vice-mayor of the transport Evgeni Krusev declared that the elected firm will handle all repairs on their account when the meteorological conditions allow it. iNews.bg