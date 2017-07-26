US Ambassador: 'Bulgaria Can Play the Role of Mediator For the Movement of the Balkans Towards Europe'

''Bulgaria can play the role of mediator for the overall movement of the Balkans towards Europe.'' This is what the American ambassador Eric Rubin has said during his visit in Bulgaria, talking with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, according to bTV. 

In his words, Washington supports the idea that our Euro-Presidency will be focusing on countries in the region.

The diplomat confirmed the US support for the Neighborhood Treaty, which Bulgaria and Macedonia plan to sign.

''Furthermore, we also strongly support the progress Bulgaria and Greece have achieved together to complete the interconnector project, which is an extremely important part of Europe's energy diversification," add the US ambassador.

