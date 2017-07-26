Albanian President: 'We Rely on Bulgaria For Our European Integration'

"We rely on you and we appreciate Bulgaria's efforts for the enlargement of the European Union in the Western Balkans.'' With these words, the President of Albania, Ilir Meta, welcomed Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, said the press office of the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

She stressed that relations between Bulgaria and Albania are excellent, political dialogue is being conducted at all levels and statesmen have to work to increase economic links.

''The priority of our presidency of the Council of the EU is the enlargement of the Western Balkans and to show this not only in words'' - said Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Deputy Prime Minister Zaharieva said that reforms are worthwhile because our EU membership has a direct impact on the country's income, infrastructure and financial growth. President Meta confirmed that he had seen a major change during his last visit to Sofia.

She also said that the Bulgarian people will not forget the contribution of the Albanian migrants  to the Bulgarian economy at the beginning of the last century.

