With the Start of the New School Year 13 334 Children will Study Bulgarian Across 40 Countries

The Ministry of Science and Education is working on implementing distance learning of Bulgarian language and literature so that children from different parts of the world could study. This was declared by the minister Krasimir Vulchev in front of the Association of Bulgarian schools abroad which celebrates its 10year anniversary. Reported by SEGA.

'Today we have 300 schools around the world where you could hear the Bulgarian national anthem on 3th March, 24th May and 15th September. The voice of the children is proof for your successful work' said the minister to representatives of the schools. Distance learning is a great opportunity for children who are not part of large Bulgarian community or school.

'In today's global world our culture and language are going to be more important than ever for the preservation of our country and identity', added Vulchev