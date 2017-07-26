Serbian Prime Minister Acknowledged the Bulgarian Efforts to Keep the EU Open to the Western Balkans
“We are grateful for the Bulgarian efforts to keep the European Union open for enlargement towards the Western Balkans”, said the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic during a meeting with the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, according to the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Brnabic stated that in the past three years her country focused on economic and financial reforms, and has achieved stability. Currently, the focus in the work of the government is the rule of law and especially the introduction of timely legal procedure and guaranteed execution of sentences. “We hope to accelerate the closing of the negotiations chapters with Brussels”, the Serbian Prime Minister added.
Zaharieva congratulated Brnabic for the reforms and emphasized that foreign investments are directly dependent on them. “We always raise the topic of the European perspective for the Western Balkans at various European forums”, the chief Bulgarian diplomat added. On behalf of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov she invited Prime Minister Brnabic to visit Bulgaria.
