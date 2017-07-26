Serbian Prime Minister Acknowledged the Bulgarian Efforts to Keep the EU Open to the Western Balkans

Politics » DIPLOMACY | July 26, 2017, Wednesday // 13:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Serbian Prime Minister Acknowledged the Bulgarian Efforts to Keep the EU Open to the Western Balkans ministry of foreign affairs

“We are grateful for the Bulgarian efforts to keep the European Union open for enlargement towards the Western Balkans”, said the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic during a meeting with the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, according to the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Brnabic stated that in the past three years her country focused on economic and financial reforms, and has achieved stability. Currently, the focus in the work of the government is the rule of law and especially the introduction of timely legal procedure and guaranteed execution of sentences. “We hope to accelerate the closing of the negotiations chapters with Brussels”, the Serbian Prime Minister added.

Zaharieva congratulated Brnabic for the reforms and emphasized that foreign investments are directly dependent on them. “We always raise the topic of the European perspective for the Western Balkans at various European forums”, the chief Bulgarian diplomat added. On behalf of the Bulgarian Prime Minister Borisov she invited Prime Minister Brnabic to visit Bulgaria.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, Serbia, Western Balkans, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria