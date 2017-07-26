Macedonia Approved Draft Agreement on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation with Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Macedonia Approved Draft Agreement on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation with Bulgaria facebook profile of Zoran Zaev

Macedonian government has approved at today's meeting its draft agreement on friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Bulgaria, reported BGNES.

This was announced by the government's press service.

The government took a decision to urge Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to sign the treaty.

