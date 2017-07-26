Macedonia Approved Draft Agreement on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation with Bulgaria
facebook profile of Zoran Zaev
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Macedonian government has approved at today's meeting its draft agreement on friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Bulgaria, reported BGNES.
This was announced by the government's press service.
The government took a decision to urge Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to sign the treaty.
- » Serbian Prime Minister Acknowledged the Bulgarian Efforts to Keep the EU Open to the Western Balkans
- » Sudan's Foreign Minister Starts an Official Visit to Bulgaria to Develop Bilateral Relations
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister Balkan Tour Continues in Albania
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister: 'Bulgaria Supports the Enlargmenet of EU'
- » Bulgarian PM: 'European Perspective For the Western Balkans and Corridor №8 Among the Key Priorities of Bulgaria'
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a Working visit in Serbia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)