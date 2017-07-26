Bulgarian Government Approves Amendments in Labour Code for Additional Protection to Workers

July 26, 2017, Wednesday
The MPs approved amendments to the Labour Code providing additional protection to workers in cases of unpaid salaries, BGNES  reported.

The bill was proposed by all parliamentary groups and received unanimous support. 138 MPs voted for the amendments and one abstained.

The amendments strengthen the powers of the General Labour Inspectorate, allowing it to carry out inspections over the payment of salaries and compensations after termination of employment.

The employers who owe salaries and compensations to their workers could not compete in public tenders.

Diana Yordanova (GERB) , said that the amendments are aimed at providing additional protection to all employees in cases when  their employers do not pay or delay their wages. The bill is in response to unpaid wages.

 The industry in Bulgaria has made some of the highest profits in Europe, while paying some of the lowest wages in the EU. Furthermore, there are people who do not get their salaries at all’’, Georgi Gikov of the BSP pointed out.

