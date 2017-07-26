Ukraine Reacted to the Accusations Made by Trump that they Tried to Help Clinton During the Elections

Ukraine Reacted to the Accusations Made by Trump that they Tried to Help Clinton During the Elections

The Ukrainian embassy in Washington rejected US President Donald Trump's statements that Ukraine was trying to sabotage its election campaign in 2016, world agencies said, cited by Mediapool. 

A Twitter message from the Embassy says: "We are responsible for saying that the Ukrainian government has not helped any of the candidates in the 2016 elections. " Earlier, Trump criticized General Prosecutor Jeff Sessions on Twitter for taking a "very weak position" towards former Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.

He mentioned "Ukrainian attempts to sabotage his campaign," which "quietly worked in favor of Clinton."

